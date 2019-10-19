World News
October 19, 2019 / 5:47 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

France's Macron calls on UK's Johnson to clarify Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron pressed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday to clarify his country’s position over Brexit after Johnson lost a vote in parliament, obliging him to seek a delayed departure from the European Union.

“The president held a conversation with the British prime minister and shared his view for the need for a swift clarification,” an official at the French presidency told Reuters.

“He signaled a delay would be in no one’s interest,” the official added.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Potter

