October 19, 2019 / 2:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Brexit delay in no one's interest: French diplomatic source

EU supporters march as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

PARIS (Reuters) - Another delay in Brexit would be in nobody’s interest, a French diplomatic source said on Saturday, after UK lawmakers backed a proposal to push back a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation passes.

“France will consult with its European partners and cannot take a decision at this stage,” the source said.

“A deal has been negotiated, it is up to the British Parliament to approve it or not, a meaningful vote is necessary,” the source added.

