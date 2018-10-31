Deal on Brexit is possible by November 21: Irish foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, speaks at a 'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready' workshop at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

PARIS (Reuters) - A deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union is possible by November 21, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday, but it will require British negotiators in particular to step up efforts.

Asked whether he agreed with UK Brexit Minister Dominic Raab that a deal could be reached by that date, Coveney concurred, but said time was short and negotiators would have to signal the likelihood of a deal as early as next week.

“It is up to the British side in particular to intensify negotiations towards a deal,” Coveney told reporters in Paris, adding that he had every confidence in EU negotiator Michel Barnier.