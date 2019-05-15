Peru, Ecuador and Colombia sign trade deal with UK ahead of Brexit

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru, Ecuador and Colombia signed a new trade deal with Britain on Wednesday ahead of the country’s planned departure from the European Union, Peru’s trade and tourism ministry said.

The deal, which was signed by representatives of the four countries in Ecuador’s capital Quito, will keep tariff preferences for the South American countries in place once Britain leaves the EU, the ministry said in a statement.

The three countries already have an existing trade agreement with the EU.