April 17, 2018 / 6:50 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil's BRF shareholder says talks to replace board have stalled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A major shareholder in Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday that talks among investors to agree on candidates for the company’s board have stalled, with 14 candidates proposed for 10 seats.

FILE PHOTO: A meatpacking company BRF SA's logo is pictured in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2017. Picture taken March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Luiz Fernando Furlan, a company founder and fifteenth largest shareholder, told reporters on a conference call that the board would hold a meeting as planned on April 19 to discuss proposed voting rules.

Key shareholders are looking to pull off a turnaround at the struggling food company.

Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

