Shareholder of Brazil's BRF says board battle hurting business

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A major shareholder in embattled food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday that talks among investors to agree on candidates for the company’s board have stalled, with a prolonged leadership struggle damaging plans for a turnaround.

FILE PHOTO: A meatpacking company BRF SA's logo is pictured in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2017. Picture taken March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRF has posted two straight years of losses and was implicated in a food safety scandal that has resulted in plant closures.

Luiz Fernando Furlan, the 15th largest shareholder of BRF, told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday that the company needs a board that will work as a team and allow the company to move forward in filling key executive positions.

“Power struggles destroy value in the company,” said Furlan, whose family formed the company that later merged with bigger rival Perdigao to create BRF. “The company needs to regain its leadership position and resume growth.”

Furlan said there are currently 14 candidates proposed for 10 seats. That number can grow as individual investors can propose other names, including on the day of a shareholders meeting on April 26, when the new board will be elected, he said.

Key shareholders of BRF, including pension funds Petros and Previ, which own a combined 22 percent stake, are pushing for the replacement of the entire board, which they see as crucial to pull off a turnaround at the struggling food company.

An impasse on the slate of candidates led Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, which supports both funds, to urge the adoption of a cumulative voting system allowing for voting on individual candidates rather than a predetermined slate.

Furlan said his efforts to make peace among dissenting shareholders bore no fruit.

“Initially talks were going well, but then stalled. I arrived at the conclusion my intermediation was not helping,” he said in relation to negotiations involving Petros, Previ and Península, the investment vehicle of current BRF Chairman Abilio Diniz.