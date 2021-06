FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA is seen in the headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

(Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry producer BRF SA has launched a bond buyback program, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

According to the filing, the company is planning to buy back not more than $180 million of its 4.875% senior notes maturing in 2030.