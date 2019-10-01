Brazil police say BRF itself not targeted in latest bribery probe

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police said on Tuesday that meatpacker BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) is not itself under investigation in their latest corruption probe, after the company cooperated with evidence of bribing public officials.

The individuals involved will be brought to justice, the police added.

They said the people targeted in the probe are no longer working for the company, and that the alleged bribery of some 60 food inspections took place until 2017, when the company began an internal restructuring following investigations.