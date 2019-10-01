Brazil meatpacker admits to bribing food inspectors: court document

FILE PHOTO: Meat processing company BRF SA's logo is pictured in its unit in Fortaleza, Brazil January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA has admitted to bribing food inspectors with bank deposits and health benefits and is cooperating with investigators in the latest phase of a corruption probe, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, federal police announced the fourth phase of the so-called Weak Flesh investigation, alleging evidence of 19 million reais ($4.56 million) in illegal bribes by an unnamed company cooperating with authorities.

No-one from the company was immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.