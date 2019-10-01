Commodities
October 1, 2019 / 1:25 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Brazil meatpacker admits to bribing food inspectors: court document

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Meat processing company BRF SA's logo is pictured in its unit in Fortaleza, Brazil January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA has admitted to bribing food inspectors with bank deposits and health benefits and is cooperating with investigators in the latest phase of a corruption probe, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, federal police announced the fourth phase of the so-called Weak Flesh investigation, alleging evidence of 19 million reais ($4.56 million) in illegal bribes by an unnamed company cooperating with authorities.

No-one from the company was immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below