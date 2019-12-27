Business News
December 27, 2019 / 12:49 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Brazil's BRF rolls over debt with Banco do Brasil: filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) said on Friday it has pre-paid a one billion real ($247 million) loan from state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) that was due in August 2021.

In a securities filing, the company added it has secured a revolving credit facility with the bank of up to 1.5 billion reais in a three-year term.

“Such a credit facility may be fully or partially disbursed at the company’s discretion, whenever necessary,” it said.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely

