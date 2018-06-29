Brazil's BRF expects to reap $130 million from non-core asset sales

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) expects to receive up to 500 million reais ($129.81 million) from the sale of non-core assets as the company tries to reduce debt amid rising feed costs and an EU ban on its poultry, a company official said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Meatpacking company BRF SA's logo, which is one of the biggest food companies in the world, is pictured in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Speaking at a meeting with investors and analysts, investor relations director Eduardo Takeiti said proceeds from the sale of assets including forestry land and real estate will be used to pay down debt.

He dismissed speculation that the company was considering a capital increase as a strategy to deleverage.

On the sidelines of the event, he left open the possibility of selling additional assets if the company cannot reverse the EU trade ban and improve margins amid higher feed costs.

“A decision on whether to sell core assets has not been made,” he said, adding the company’s priority is to reduce debt “organically” by boosting cash from operations.

But the tough operating environment may hamper the strategy, he said, alluding to an European Union ban on Brazilian poultry imports, which affected 12 of BRF’s plants.

As a result of the ban, which the company has formally appealed, BRF warned it was unlikely to reach its previous goal of reducing net debt to 3 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at year-end.

Still, Takeiti said reducing leverage is a priority discussed by all departments “on a daily basis.”

After the EU bans, BRF had to redirect production to the domestic market, which lowered the price of chicken and squeezed margins at the same time feed prices spiked.

BRF’s management is also concerned about a Chinese anti-dumping investigation of Brazilian chicken producers and concerns over domestic freight prices, the executive said.

BRF’s leverage ratio was 4.4 times at the end of the first quarter, when net debt was 14 billion reais, according to the executive’s presentation.