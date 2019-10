FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA is seen in the headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) said on Wednesday that its plant in Abu Dhabi was undergoing an audit, after local newspaper Valor Economico reported that Saudi Arabia had restricted buying of its products.

The plant remains open during the audit process to serve other markets, BRF said, and supply to the Gulf region is guaranteed by its regional inventory.