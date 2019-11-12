Brazil's BRF to launch complete line of plant-based food products

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA headquarters is seen in Curitiba, Brazil October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meat-packer BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) will launch a complete line of plant-based food products in the first half of 2020, chief executive Lorival Luz said during an event for investors and analysts hosted by the company on Tuesday.

Luz, who did not give details regarding the new food line, said strengthening the company’s leading position in the halal segment, which requires animals be slaughtered according to Muslim dietary requirements, is another of the company’s priorities in coming years.