Brazilian food processor BRF posts third straight quarterly loss

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter, said it lost money for the third consecutive quarter as price increases that lifted net revenue failed to offset sharply higher feed costs.

BRF posted a first-quarter net loss of 113 million reais ($28.58 million) from continued operations, narrower than analysts expectations of a 239.7 million real loss in the period.

With the addition of a one-time 863 million reais non-cash charge stemming from adjustments related to asset sales in Argentina, the loss for the quarter reached 1 billion reais.

The food processor also reported a 7.3 percent fall in the volume of products sold, which was partly offset by a 13 percent rise in the price of its products.

The price increases helped lift net revenue for the quarter by almost 5 percent to 7.4 billion reais, BRF said. Feed prices, on the other hand, rose on average by almost 35 percent in the six months immediately preceding the first quarter, thwarting the company’s turnaround efforts.

Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit, came in at 748 million reais, better than the 676.3 million reais expected by analysts.