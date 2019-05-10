Brazil's BRF posts third consecutive quarterly loss

FILE PHOTO: Meatpacking company BRF SA's logo is pictured in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter, said it lost money for the third consecutive quarter as the company grapples with higher feed costs and trade restrictions in key markets such as Saudi Arabia.

BRF posted a first-quarter net loss of 113 million reais ($28.58 million) from continued operations, narrower than analysts expectations of a 239.7 million real loss in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit, came in at 748 million reais, better than analysts expectations of a 676.3 million real result.