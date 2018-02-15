Factbox: Bridgewater's $22 billion short bet against Europe

(Reuters) - The world’s largest hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates has built a $21.83 billion short position in European companies, including heavyweights such as Unilever, Siemens AG, Total SA, Allianz SE, among others. [L8N1Q43WE]
Traders and market participants believe the bets could be because Bridgewater is either expecting the stock market to fall or they are a play on the broader macroeconomic environment - hurting companies with large business exposures in the United States.
Below is a list of European companies Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater has taken short bets on in the past few weeks. The table discloses the latest available data on European companies from their respective financial market regulators.
Company Name Country Short Position Position Value Filing Date
(%) (in mln USD)
Unilever Netherlands 0.66 1032.5 12-Feb
Total France 0.72 1017.6 9-Feb
Siemens Germany 0.86 970.0 1-Feb
SAP Germany 0.74 925.2 1-Feb
Allianz Germany 0.87 878.2 1-Feb
Bayer Germany 0.86 847.4 1-Feb
Intesa Sanpaolo Italy 1.32 839.5 8-Feb
BASF Germany 0.84 811.9 1-Feb
Daimler Germany 0.84 780.0 1-Feb
Banco Santander Spain 0.69 753.0 12-Feb
Enel Italy 1.2 697.9 8-Feb
Eni Italy 1.1 656.0 8-Feb
BNP Paribas France 0.65 628.6 12-Feb
Sanofi France 0.64 627.1 12-Feb
ASML Holding Netherlands 0.65 515.0 12-Feb
ING Groep Netherlands 0.72 502.5 12-Feb
AXA France 0.62 458.3 8-Feb
Deutsche Telekom Germany 0.57 434.2 1-Feb
Airbus France 0.52 411.6 8-Feb
BBVA Spain 0.69 397.6 12-Feb
Vinci France 0.67 389.7 12-Feb
UniCredit Italy 0.82 386.8 31-Jan
Air Liquide France 0.71 366.4 8-Feb
Deutsche Post Germany 0.66 363.7 1-Feb
Danone France 0.67 352.8 12-Feb
Adidas Germany 0.75 339.1 1-Feb
Schneider Electric France 0.66 332.7 12-Feb
Societe Generale France 0.72 318.5 9-Feb
Munich Re Germany 0.85 291.9 1-Feb
Iberdrola Spain 0.61 289.3 12-Feb
Telefonica Spain 0.6 286.7 12-Feb
CRH Ireland 0.95 270.8 12-Feb
Safran France 0.62 268.5 9-Feb
Fresenius SE Germany 0.63 267.5 1-Feb
Deutsche Bank Germany 0.78 254.0 1-Feb
Philips Netherlands 0.73 253.4 12-Feb
NOKIA Finland 0.8 246.8 8-Feb
Orange France 0.56 245.9 12-Feb
Saint-Gobain France 0.71 205.7 12-Feb
Essilor France 0.71 203.6 8-Feb
Engie France 0.53 198.2 12-Feb
Vivendi France 0.56 191.4 12-Feb
E.ON Germany 0.85 181.3 1-Feb
Generali Italy 0.6 174.8 5-Jan
Ahold Delhaize Netherlands 0.58 157.0 12-Feb
Unibail-Rodamco Netherlands 0.68 155.1 12-Feb
Atlantia Italy 0.5 123.2 30-Jan
STMicro France 0.5 97.2 6-Feb
Snam Italy 0.5 78.0 23-Jan
Terna Italy 0.5 55.5 11-Jan
Mediobanca Italy 0.5 53.3 22-Jan
Prysmian Italy 0.7 49.3 16-Jan
Moncler Italy 0.5 41.6 22-Jan
UBI Banca Italy 0.7 38.3 9-Feb
FinecoBank Italy 0.5 34.4 25-Jan
Leonardo Italy 0.5 29.9 17-Jan
Bper Banca Italy 0.8 21.5 12-Feb
Azimut Italy 0.6 18.6 18-Jan
Unipol Gruppo Italy 0.5 17.9 16-Jan
Compiled by Silvia Recchimuzzi, Sylwia Lasek, Joao Manuel Mauricio, Tommy Alexander Lund in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan