Factbox: Bridgewater's $22 billion short bet against Europe

(Reuters) - The world’s largest hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates has built a $21.83 billion short position in European companies, including heavyweights such as Unilever, Siemens AG, Total SA, Allianz SE, among others. [L8N1Q43WE]

Traders and market participants believe the bets could be because Bridgewater is either expecting the stock market to fall or they are a play on the broader macroeconomic environment - hurting companies with large business exposures in the United States.

Below is a list of European companies Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater has taken short bets on in the past few weeks. The table discloses the latest available data on European companies from their respective financial market regulators.

Company Name Country Short Position Position Value Filing Date

(%) (in mln USD)

Unilever Netherlands 0.66 1032.5 12-Feb

Total France 0.72 1017.6 9-Feb

Siemens Germany 0.86 970.0 1-Feb

SAP Germany 0.74 925.2 1-Feb

Allianz Germany 0.87 878.2 1-Feb

Bayer Germany 0.86 847.4 1-Feb

Intesa Sanpaolo Italy 1.32 839.5 8-Feb

BASF Germany 0.84 811.9 1-Feb

Daimler Germany 0.84 780.0 1-Feb

Banco Santander Spain 0.69 753.0 12-Feb

Enel Italy 1.2 697.9 8-Feb

Eni Italy 1.1 656.0 8-Feb

BNP Paribas France 0.65 628.6 12-Feb

Sanofi France 0.64 627.1 12-Feb

ASML Holding Netherlands 0.65 515.0 12-Feb

ING Groep Netherlands 0.72 502.5 12-Feb

AXA France 0.62 458.3 8-Feb

Deutsche Telekom Germany 0.57 434.2 1-Feb

Airbus France 0.52 411.6 8-Feb

BBVA Spain 0.69 397.6 12-Feb

Vinci France 0.67 389.7 12-Feb

UniCredit Italy 0.82 386.8 31-Jan

Air Liquide France 0.71 366.4 8-Feb

Deutsche Post Germany 0.66 363.7 1-Feb

Danone France 0.67 352.8 12-Feb

Adidas Germany 0.75 339.1 1-Feb

Schneider Electric France 0.66 332.7 12-Feb

Societe Generale France 0.72 318.5 9-Feb

Munich Re Germany 0.85 291.9 1-Feb

Iberdrola Spain 0.61 289.3 12-Feb

Telefonica Spain 0.6 286.7 12-Feb

CRH Ireland 0.95 270.8 12-Feb

Safran France 0.62 268.5 9-Feb

Fresenius SE Germany 0.63 267.5 1-Feb

Deutsche Bank Germany 0.78 254.0 1-Feb

Philips Netherlands 0.73 253.4 12-Feb

NOKIA Finland 0.8 246.8 8-Feb

Orange France 0.56 245.9 12-Feb

Saint-Gobain France 0.71 205.7 12-Feb

Essilor France 0.71 203.6 8-Feb

Engie France 0.53 198.2 12-Feb

Vivendi France 0.56 191.4 12-Feb

E.ON Germany 0.85 181.3 1-Feb

Generali Italy 0.6 174.8 5-Jan

Ahold Delhaize Netherlands 0.58 157.0 12-Feb

Unibail-Rodamco Netherlands 0.68 155.1 12-Feb

Atlantia Italy 0.5 123.2 30-Jan

STMicro France 0.5 97.2 6-Feb

Snam Italy 0.5 78.0 23-Jan

Terna Italy 0.5 55.5 11-Jan

Mediobanca Italy 0.5 53.3 22-Jan

Prysmian Italy 0.7 49.3 16-Jan

Moncler Italy 0.5 41.6 22-Jan

UBI Banca Italy 0.7 38.3 9-Feb

FinecoBank Italy 0.5 34.4 25-Jan

Leonardo Italy 0.5 29.9 17-Jan

Bper Banca Italy 0.8 21.5 12-Feb

Azimut Italy 0.6 18.6 18-Jan

Unipol Gruppo Italy 0.5 17.9 16-Jan