Thursday Morning Briefing

Artificial intelligence robots are turbo-charging the race to find new drugs, Lego abruptly replaced its CEO with a young Danish industrialist and despite threatening comments from Pyongyang, the people of Guam seem to be taking things in their stride.

North Korea

Angered as the United States and its allies ignore Chinese calls to calm tensions over North Korea, and distracted by domestic concerns, China is largely sitting out the latest crisis with nuclear-armed Pyongyang. While a conflict on the Korean peninsula would affect China, and in worst-case scenarios unleash a radioactive cloud or waves of refugees into its northeast, Beijing has kept a low profile as tension has escalated in recent days.

Reuters TV: Fear over lack of diplomatic channels to calm U.S.-North Korea tensions

Lack of real-world testing raises doubts on U.S. missile defenses

'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Breakingviews: Wall Street's resolve overcomes even Pyongyang

North Korea nerves push stocks down for third day, lift gold

U.S.

Cuba said it was investigating allegations by the United States that unspecified "incidents" caused physical symptoms in Americans serving at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, after two Washington-based Cuban diplomats were expelled.

U.S. jobless claims rise; labor market still tightening

Exclusive: U.S. destroyer challenges China's claims in South China Sea

Washington imposed sanctions on eight Venezuelan officials for their role in creating an all-powerful legislative body loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, while a mayor-turned-fugitive called for more anti-government protests.

America's total eclipse floods market with fake sunglasses

Technology

Artificial intelligence robots are turbo-charging the race to find new drugs for the crippling nerve disorder ALS, or motor neurone disease. The condition, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, attacks and kills nerve cells controlling muscles, leading to weakness, paralysis and, ultimately, respiratory failure.

Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports

Bitcoin and other "cryptocurrencies" are big money, virtually as big as Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Scotland combined. The price of a single bitcoin hit an all-time high of above $3,500 this week, dragging up the value of hundreds of newer, smaller digital rivals in its wake. Now some investors fear a giant crypto-bubble may be about to burst.

Kaspersky Lab to withdraw Microsoft antitrust complaints

Toshiba wins auditor sign-off, likely avoiding delisting for now

The hype is fading for coding "boot camps," for-profit U.S. schools offering graduates entry into the lucrative world of software development. Closures are up in a field now jammed with programs promising to teach students in just weeks the skills needed to get hired as professional coders. So far this year, at least eight schools have shut down or announced plans to close in 2017, according to the review website Course Report.

Shares of Snap rallied as options traders buckled in for the social media company's quarterly results and after an analyst said the beaten-down stock was "getting interesting." Shares of Snap, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, have been punished by investor concerns about user growth and waning confidence in the company's ability to ever turn a profit. The shares are down 50 percent from the record high reached shortly after Snap's market debut in early March.

Macy's quarterly comparable sales top estimates

Toymaker Lego returns to Danish roots with sudden CEO switch

Goldman to use 'personality test' for hiring decisions

Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the din of criminal investigations around him as "background noise" and dismissed speculation he will be forced to resign by saying simply on Facebook: "Won't happen." He might just be right.

Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription

Militants trapped in Raqqa center but Syrian Kurd commander sees long battle

Fifty-five more migrants feared drowned after being forced from boat off Yemen: U.N. agency

Israel warns Hamas not to try to foil its anti-tunnel Gaza wall

Commentary

"The past few weeks of NSC activity have been so dizzying that it is becoming difficult to monitor who retains the confidence of the president and who is falling out of favor," writes columnist Daniel R. DePetris. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has removed several officials from their posts and has himself become the target of a smear campaign. "If left unchecked, the healthy competition and inter-personal rivalries that often give the president more policy options can breed mistrust, hindering workflow and coordination," warns DePetris.