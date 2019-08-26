Business News
August 26, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Amgen to buy Celgene's psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California in this October 21, 2013 . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc AMGN said on Monday it would buy Celgene Corp’s (CELG.O) psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene.

The deal for Otezla and certain related assets and liabilities is valued at $11.2 billion, net of the present value of $2.2 billion in future cash tax benefits.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in June offered to sell Otezla to allay concerns raised by U.S. antitrust regulators, and pushed back the closing of their $74 billion deal.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below