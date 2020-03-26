Health News
U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers multiple sclerosis drug

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured at the headquarters in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Zeposia, one of the key treatments behind the U.S. drugmaker’s $74 billion acquisition of Celgene last year.

The company said the drug, also known as ozanimod, was approved for treating relapsing forms of MS.

Multiple sclerosis affects about 400,000 people in the United States and can be a potentially disabling disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

