Bristol-Myers business development head Biondi departs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (BMY.N) head of strategy and business development Paul Biondi left the company last month just as it was completing its $74 billion acquisition of biotech Celgene Corp, the company said on Thursday.

A Bristol-Myers spokeswoman said Biondi decided to leave to pursue an external opportunity and that the U.S. drugmaker is actively searching for his successor. Biondi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Biondi joined Bristol-Myers in 2002 and had been in charge of business development, helping the company pursue strategic partnerships and deals, since 2015.

Bristol-Myers announced the Celgene acquisition last January and the deal closed on Nov. 28. In June, the company had said Biondi would be part of the combined company’s leadership.