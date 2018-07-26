FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 3:05 PM / in 2 hours

Bristol-Myers to get negative CHMP opinion on renal cancer drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it was told by European regulators that they will recommend against approving the company’s drugs Opdivo and Yervoy to treat first-line renal cancer.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage, near Agen, France, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The company said it was notified on Wednesday that would be receiving a negative opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), part of the European Medicines Agency.

“We strongly disagree with this opinion. And in the interest of patients, we will pursue a reexamination,” Bristol-Myers CEO Giovanni Caforio said on a conference call to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

