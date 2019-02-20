Bristol-Myers says Starboard nominated five directors, bought shares

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. said on Wednesday that activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP wants to add five directors to its board and bought one million shares after the pharmaceutical company said it plans to buy biotech company Celgene Corp.

“Starboard Value sent Bristol-Myers Squibb a notice of nomination in connection with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, adding that the hedge fund proposed five directors, including the firm’s co-founder, Jeffrey Smith. The company did not say when Starboard sent its notice.