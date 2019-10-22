Health News
October 22, 2019 / 1:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bristol-Myers' immunotherapies show promise in lung cancer trial; shares rise

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday an interim analysis of a late-stage trial testing a combination of its immuno-oncology drugs Opdivo and Yervoy met the main goal of extending life of previously untreated lung cancer patients.

Shares of the company rose 5% to $56 in premarket trading.

The company said its therapies when administered alongside two courses of chemotherapy demonstrated superior overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of the disease.

Data presented at a medical meeting last month showed that about 40% of patients with advanced lung cancer on the Opdivo-Yervoy combination were alive after two years, outperforming chemotherapy as a first-line treatment.

Opdivo and Yervoy compete with rival drugs from companies such as Merck & Co and Roche in several types of cancer.

Merck’s Keytruda dominates the highly lucrative market for newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer. Shares of the company fell 2.6% to $82.30 following the Bristol-Myers news.

The interim analysis builds on the positive results the Opdivo-Yervoy combination has previously shown in melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, said Bristol-Myers, adding that it will present full data from the trial at an upcoming meeting.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below