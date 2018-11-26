Bristol-Myers Squibb says cancer drug combination fails maintenance trial

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Monday a combination of two of its cancer drugs, being tested as a maintenance therapy, did not meet the main goal of extending the lives of lung cancer patients in a late-stage trial.

The study was testing the company’s immunotherapy drug Opdivo along with its older cancer medicine Yervoy versus a placebo in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer whose disease had not progressed after they received chemotherapy.