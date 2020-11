FILE PHOTO: People walk past the British American Tobacco offices in London, Britain October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L on Tuesday said it has acquired the nicotine pouch business of U.S.-based Dryft Sciences, expanding its range of oral nicotine products to 28 from four.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although BAT said the acquisition has no impact on its deleverage targets.