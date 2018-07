(Reuters) - Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Stephen Quinton to the role of class underwriter, kidnap and ransom (K&R), effective Sept. 3.

Prior to joining Brit, Quinton worked at Travelers Syndicate Management as head of accident & special risks.

Quinton will report to Andrew Bowers, divisional director of accident & health.