October 21, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ferry hits yachts in heavy fog off Isle of Wight

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A ferry collided with at least two yachts and then ran aground in heavy fog off the Isle of Wight in southern England on Sunday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

The Coastguard said a member of the public had called emergency services after hearing cries of help from Cowes Harbour, but after an extensive search by rescue teams it said no one was in the water or missing.

Red Funnel, the operator of the Red Falcon Ferry, which had 56 people on board, said it had been refloated. “All passengers and vehicles have been safely discharged,” it said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by John Stonestreet

