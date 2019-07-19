Vehicles plow into crowd at UK car club meet injuring 17

LONDON (Reuters) - Seventeen people were injured after two cars collided and plowed into spectators at a weekly meeting of a car club in an English town.

Eyewitness videos showed one car pull out and collide with another vehicle, sending them into the crowds of people watching the event on the side and middle of the road.

The accident happened on late on Thursday in Stevenage, 28 miles (45 km) north of London. Hertfordshire police said that 17 people had been injured, with some in a serious condition.

The videos showed dozens of cars revving their engines as they drove up and down the road before the crash.

The event was arranged by the Cruise-Herts car club, which meets each Thursday. Organizer Rix Sidhu said that the event would not take place again after the incident.

“We don’t condone street racing, we organize static meet-ups,” he said in a comments posted on the group’s Instagram page. “But we can’t control everyone and we don’t promote this. We are not boy racers, we are car enthusiasts.”