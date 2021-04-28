Guest view: A qualified opinion on UK audit reform

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - For years, Britain’s auditors and their regulator appear to have stood by as companies overlooked a crucial law on capital maintenance and creditor protection. This has likely contributed to some large and damaging bankruptcies and a broader loss of confidence in company accounts. So it’s welcome that the UK government put the issue front and centre in its recent proposals for restoring trust in audit and corporate governance. But rather than bolstering existing requirements, its suggested remedies fall dangerously short.

Preventing unnecessary insolvencies is a crucial issue in any economy. It matters to workers, suppliers, customers, investors, creditors and pension funds, as well as taxpayers who too often foot the bill for corporate failures. Though companies inevitably come and go in any dynamic economy, the recent bankruptcies of UK companies such as outsourcing and construction group Carillion, travel agent Thomas Cook and investment house London Capital & Finance point to flaws in the way firms are accounting for profit and capital. This is building up hidden and potentially fatal risks.

Reports of private equity investors loading up acquired businesses with debt and extracting large dividends raise similar questions. Are financial accounts a tool for extracting unsafe rents, rather than a means for ensuring capital resilience? If so, why are auditors failing to sound the alarm?

The white paper from the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), published last month, rightly highlights the duty of directors to protect capital, and the legal restrictions on dividend payments. Such capital protection requirements are not unique to the United Kingdom, though the details vary by jurisdiction.

In Britain, directors are prohibited from paying dividends that eat into a company’s capital base, after factoring in expected losses and liabilities. They also cannot distribute profits that have not been realised as cash or near cash. This underpins a company’s “going concern” status.

As BEIS notes, recent high-profile corporate failures raise questions about whether companies and their auditors are respecting and enforcing the rules. Take Carillion, which went into liquidation in January 2018, resulting in thousands of job losses. Despite its heavy reliance on long-term contracts, Carillion appeared to treat revenue and profit from these agreements as sufficiently certain to support cash dividends. In March 2017, the board approved a final dividend of 54 million pounds weeks before a surprise announcement that it would suspend further payouts due to concerns over the viability of long-term contracts. Far from signalling robust financial health, Carillion’s uninterrupted flow of dividends since 1999 appears to have eaten into its capital.

Yet while BEIS has correctly diagnosed a serious problem, its proposals to prevent directors paying out excessive dividends – apparently based on the advice of the audit industry – are perplexingly weak. In fact, they appear out of line with the current legal standard.

The UK Companies Act of 2006 sets out detailed requirements that directors must follow to protect capital. Critical to this regime, which BEIS and the International Accounting Standards Board acknowledge is not addressed by international accounting standards, is the Net Asset Test. This prevents companies from paying dividends out of so-called undistributable reserves. These reserves include the capital paid in by shareholders, plus accumulated but unrealised profit.

In other words, a company might book earnings today using International Financial Reporting Standards even though it will not receive the cash until sometime in the future. These earnings should not, under UK law, normally be available for distribution to shareholders as dividends.

The Companies Act further requires firms to set aside undistributable capital to cover future losses and liabilities, even where the timing or amount is uncertain. A company that knows it faces onerous costs, such as, say, preparing for climate change, should not ignore this when planning dividends. Importantly, the Act explicitly states that companies must include the amount of undistributable reserves in their published audited accounts, to show that dividends are both prudent and legal.

Given this legal framework, the proposed reforms feel half-hearted. First, BEIS suggests directors will need to report their distributable reserves “if possible”. If they do not know the extent of their reserves they should publish what is known, and limit dividends to this amount.

While this approach looks sensible, given the existing legal requirement, why do directors not know their distributable reserves? Should the number for undistributable reserves not already be in the audited accounts? Are directors properly segregating unrealised earnings, as required by law? Have they provisioned for likely losses and liabilities? And critically, isn’t this information essential to judging whether a business is a going concern – an assessment that directors are required to make every year?

This apparent oversight is not new. Britain’s auditors and the Financial Reporting Council, the industry regulator, have long maintained that there is no legal requirement on companies to disclose distributable reserves. In 2015 George Bompas QC unequivocally dismissed that view. All the existing legislation, he argued, “presupposes that properly prepared accounts will enable the user to determine what is distributable and what is not.”

Second, for companies that combine several subsidiaries into a group, BEIS suggests directors should “estimate” the total distributable reserves. They can also choose which subsidiary’s reserves to include. Yet each of those underlying companies is already subject to requirements that directors know and report their undistributable reserves. This should not be a matter of estimation. It should be audited.

A third BEIS proposal is to seek an attestation from directors that any proposed dividend will not threaten the company’s solvency within the next two years. However, the Companies Act already requires foreseeable losses and liabilities to be accounted for, without the two-year time limit.

Finally, BEIS is seeking views on whether the newly empowered audit regulator should set the guidance for calculating what reserves are distributable, rather than leaving it to the auditors themselves. Of course it should. The current confusion confirms that the audit industry cannot be relied upon to write its own guidance. The government should be writing the rules that directors and auditors must follow.

Trust in companies depends intrinsically on strong capital protection. A regulator should be empowered to ensure that directors and auditors meet their legal obligations. At some point this core function has been lost. What is most unnerving about the British government’s proposals is not just that its suggested reforms are deficient but that legal requirements on capital maintenance have become a matter of consultation, rather than enforcement.

