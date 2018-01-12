After rejecting Uber, London renews Addison Lee's license

LONDON (Reuters) - London has renewed premium car service Addison Lee’s license to operate in the capital for the next five years, less than four months after Uber [UBER.UL] was stripped of its license.

In September, regulator Transport for London (TfL) refused Uber’s application, citing problems with the company’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks - a decision the Silicon Valley firm is appealing.

Addison Lee, the second-biggest private hire operator in London, was granted a five-year license in 2012, which was extended in 2017 for six months until the end of February this year.

Last year, TfL had been considering a new operator fees system which will now see firms with between 1,001 and 10,000 drivers such as Addison Lee pay 700,000 pounds ($957,000) compared to the 2,414 pounds charged in 2012 for its original license.

Addison Lee’s license now expires on Feb. 28 2023, according to the TfL website.

“Our license has been routinely renewed by Transport for London,” said a company spokesman.

“Addison Lee looks forward to continuing to offer Londoners a high quality, reliable service in getting around town. We are fully supportive of TfL’s efforts to enhance the standard of regulation in the private hire industry.”

Both TfL and Uber declined to comment.