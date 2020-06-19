ADM oilseed plant in Britain shut down after explosion

LONDON (Reuters) - Global agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Friday that an oilseed crushing and refining plant in southern England has been evacuated and shut down following an explosion.

The explosion occurred at about 0800 GMT on Friday in the extraction area of the facility, located in Erith around 60 miles south-east of London.

“Three contractors who were working outside, in an adjacent silo, suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated,” ADM said in a statement, adding the cause of the explosion was not known.

The plant processes about one million tonnes of rapeseed each year and produces about 385,00 tonnes of refined oil for food ingredients and biofuels.

The meal produced from crushing operations is used as a feed

ingredient by livestock producers across Britain, France and Ireland.