UK should put U.S. on 'green list' for flying, Virgin Atlantic boss says

FILE PHOTO: Virgin Atlantic planes are seen at Heathrow airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons should be able to travel to the United States with only a COVID-19 test and no need for isolation when Britain launches its traffic-light system for travel, the head of Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday.

Britain has said it will rank countries green, amber or red depending on their levels of infection and vaccination, and presence of coronavirus variants. Shai Weiss told reporters that on that basis, the United States should be in the green category, with a test needed before and after travel.

BA CEO Sean Doyle said he expected many countries to be on the green list by the summer.