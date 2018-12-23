Britain's Birmingham airport resumes services after air traffic fault

(Reuters) - Birmingham airport in Britain has resumed services after suspending operations earlier due to an air traffic control fault, the airport said on Sunday.

“Following the earlier air traffic control technical fault, Birmingham Airport has now resolved the issue and operations have now resumed”, the airport said in a statement.

The fault was due to a failure of the electronic flight plan system, according to a statement from air traffic control agency Eurocontrol, cited by the BBC.

Flights were suspended for about two hours and operations resumed after 2000 GMT.

The airport is the seventh busiest in Britain, serving about 12 million passengers a year.

The incident follows three days of disruption at London’s Gatwick Airport after drones appeared on the site, which affected 140,000 people between Wednesday and Friday.