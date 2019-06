Passengers walk through the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport, after the airport reopened to flights following its forced closure because of drone activity, in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - A luggage reclaim zone at London’s Gatwick Airport was temporarily evacuated overnight after an incident but was now working normally, a spokesman for the airport said on Monday.

Website Airlive reported that a man, believed to be carrying two knives, was arrested at around 2 a.m. local (0100 GMT) at the airport.