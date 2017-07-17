FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gatwick airport runway briefly closed after Air Canada plane's tire burst
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2017 / 2:58 PM / a month ago

Gatwick airport runway briefly closed after Air Canada plane's tire burst

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The runway at London Gatwick airport was briefly closed on Monday after a plane's tire burst during take off, a spokesman for the airport said.

A runway inspection was ordered after a Air Canada flight was forced to return to the airport following the incident.

The runway had reopened, the Gatwick spokesman said. The airport's website showed small delays for some flights.

Gatwick Airport said in a statement planes are currently using the airport's back-up runway.

"We apologize as flights for the rest of the day will experience delay and there will be some cancellations," the statement said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge

