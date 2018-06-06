FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May promises lawmakers a timely vote on Heathrow airport expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that she would ensure a vote on building a third runway at Heathrow airport would come to parliament in a timely manner.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We will ensure that this vote is brought to this House in a timely fashion - there is a requirement for it to be brought within a certain period of time and we will ensure that that happens,” May told parliament.

May’s ministers backed plans for the new runway on Tuesday, opening the way for a parliamentary vote after decades of delays.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Stephen Addison, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Sarah Young

