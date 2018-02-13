FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 13, 2018 / 7:30 AM / in 7 hours

London City Airport reopens after World War Two bomb removed from Thames

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s City Airport reopened and was operating as usual on Tuesday, the airport said, after a World War Two bomb which was found nearby was safely removed from the River Thames.

Slideshow (3 Images)

All flights to and from the airport were canceled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-metre exclusion zone was also put in place.

“The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police,” Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement.

“As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.