UK PM Johnson orders airport scanner upgrade by 2022

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Johnson on Saturday ordered all British airports to upgrade to the latest 3-D baggage scanning technology by December 2022.

The technology is currently on trial at London’s Heathrow airport, and could eventually mean passengers no longer have to remove liquids and electrical equipment from cabin baggage as they pass through security screening.

“By making journeys through UK airports easier than ever, this new equipment will help boost the vital role our airports play in securing the UK’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment,” Johnson said.