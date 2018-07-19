FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

AirAsia set to confirm and expand A330neo order: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia is set to confirm and expand an order for A330neo long-haul passenger jets, according to sources, handing European planemaker Airbus a last-minute boost at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An AirAsia logo is pictured at the ticketing counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The confirmation of an order for 66 planes, plus an additional order for around 30 A330neo jets is expected to be announced by AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes later on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

Other sources identified SaudiGulf as the airline behind an order for 10 A320neo reported by Airbus as an undisclosed customer earlier on Thursday.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan

