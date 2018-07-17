FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

ICBC behind 'unidentified' provisional $9 billion order for 80 Airbus A320neo: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - China’s ICBC Leasing has emerged as the major financier behind a provisional $8.8 billion order at list prices for 80 Airbus A320neo single-aisle jets, a person familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Airbus reported the deal on Monday, saying the provisional deal was reached with an undisclosed global leasing company.

The deal is among the largest reported so far at the Farnborough Airshow, which has been marked by brisk activity but a significant number of repeat announcements.

Airbus declined to comment. ICBC did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter

