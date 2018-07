FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding to sell 80 of its A320neo passenger jets to an unidentified global aircraft leasing company.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, would be worth around $8.8 billion at list prices.