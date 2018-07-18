In response to Boeing jet plan, Airbus CEO says already in middle of market

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is not planning to respond with a new aircraft should U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) go ahead with a proposed middle of the market jet, the European aerospace group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders waits to visit final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“We have no problem with the middle of the market because we are there,” Tom Enders told journalists at the Farnborough Airshow, saying Airbus could further improve its existing aircraft, such as the A321neo.

Reuters has reported that Airbus is looking at an extended-range version of the A321neo.

Enders was speaking after British budget carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) took its first A321neo to the airshow.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said, however, that the airline would not be interested in an XLR (extended range) version because it doesn’t fit with easyJet’s business model.