July 19, 2018 / 12:00 PM / in 9 minutes

Airbus says Farnborough orders reach 431 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said it has won orders and commitments for 431 aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow, finishing with a new wide-body order from AirAsia (AIRA.KL).

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Airbus is seen as an Airbus Beluga XL transport plane prepares to take off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The total comprises 93 firm orders and 338 tentative deals, Airbus said on Thursday.

It also includes 60 A220 jets, formerly known as the CSeries and which competes with Embraer (EMBR3.SA). Boeing (BA.N) plans to acquire Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm but that has not completed yet.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Eric M. Johnson; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley

