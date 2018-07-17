BAE says aim is for international partners to join UK fighter project in 2019

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - The chief executive of BAE Systems (BAES.L) said the aim was to bring in international partners to help develop Britain’s new fighter jet by the end of 2019.

FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns a hangar at the BAE Systems facility at Salmesbury, near Preston, northern England March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BAE showed off a model of the new warplane, Tempest, on Monday, linking up with a group of industrial partners to fulfill a government plan for the new combat jet which it said would need international partners to help develop.

Charles Woodburn, CEO of Britain’s biggest defense company, said the plan was to bring those partners onboard by 2019.

When asked about the possibility of the UK project joining up with a rival Franco-German plan to build a new fighter jet, he said he believed the UK government was “open-minded” about who those international partners could be.