FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday that leasing company Goshawk Aviation Limited placed an order for 20 737 MAX 8 single-aisle jetliners.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Goshawk was near a deal to place an order for around 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, worth $2.3 billion at list prices.