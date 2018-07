FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has finalized an order to buy five 777 freighters from U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N), the two companies said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Qatar Airways is seen at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, is worth around $1.7 billion at list prices. It was previously announced as a commitment to purchase in April.