FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.N) said on Monday it would buy four new Boeing Co (BA.N) 787-9 widebody aircraft, a deal valued at about $1.1 billion at current list prices.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The United deal was finalised earlier this year and listed as unidentified on Boeing’s orders backlog, United said, adding that it expects to take delivery of its 787-9 aircraft in 2020.