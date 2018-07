FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Vietnamese budget airline VietJet Air and Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday they had reached a provisional agreement for 100 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, a deal worth almost $13 billion at list prices.

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Boeing is seen on a trade pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Of the 100 aircraft in the memorandum of understanding signed at the Farnborough air show in southern England, 80 were 737 MAX 10 and 20 were 737 MAX 8 variants, Boeing said.