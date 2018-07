(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday it won an order for 14 777 Freighters for a value of $4.7 billion, firing the opening salvo against rival Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a contest for business on day one of the Farnborough Airshow.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The U.S planemaker said logistics group DHL placed the order and acquired purchase rights for 7 additional freighters.