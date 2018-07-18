Factbox: Airbus and Boeing aircraft deals at Farnborough Airshow

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England.

The two companies have so far signed deals worth more than $100 billion at current list prices. However, this is a gross number. Several of the deals firm up provisional ones, disclose previously unidentified buyers, or change existing orders, making it hard to gauge the level of new business.

AIRBUS DEALS - $57 billion

** GOLDEN FALCON AVIATION (for Wataniya Airways): confirmed an order for 25 Airbus A320neo jets for Kuwait’s Wataniya Airways worth about $2.8 billion at list prices.

** GOSHAWK AVIATION: a firm order for 20 Airbus A320neo jets worth about $2.2 billion at list prices.

** LEVEL (low cost of IAG): firm order for two A330-200s, worth around $477 million at list prices. bit.ly/2Jumrbv

** MACQUARIE FINANCE: ordered 20 A320neo jets in a deal worth about $2.2 billion at list prices.

** PEACH AVIATION: updated a previous deal for 10 A320neo, changing it to eight A320neo and two A321LR planes. The deal would be worth around $1.1 billion at list prices.

** SALAMAIR: signed an agreement to add six new A320neo aircraft to its fleet. The deal would be worth around $700 million at list prices.

** SICHUAN AIRLINES: ordered 10 Airbus A350 XWB jets, confirming a deal struck earlier this year. The order is worth about $3.2 billion at list prices.

** STARLUX AIRLINES: signed a preliminary deal for 17 Airbus A350 jets worth an estimated $6 billion at list prices.

** UGANDA AIRLINES: signed memorandum of understanding for two A330-800neo aircraft, worth around $0.5 billion at list prices.

** UNDISCLOSED CUSTOMER: order for 100 A320neo family aircraft worth about $11.5 billion at list prices.

** UNDISCLOSED CUSTOMER: a preliminary deal for 80 A320neo jets with a leasing firm. The deal would be worth around $8.8 billion at list prices.

** UNDISCLOSED CUSTOMER: has signed a commitment for six A330neo family aircraft. The deal would be worth around $1.6 billion based at current list prices. bit.ly/2uJJsBT

** U.S. AIRLINE START-UP: a commitment for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft worth about $5.5 billion at list prices.

** VISTARA: a letter of intent to buy 13 Airbus A320neo aircraft and commitment to taking a further 37 A320neos from leasing firms. The deal for all 50 aircraft would be worth around $5.5 billion at current list prices.

** VIVA AEROBUS: firmed up a deal for 25 incremental A321neo and 16 conversions of A320neos to A321neos. The 41 planes are worth around $5.3 billion at list prices.

BOEING DEALS - $82 billion

** AIR LEASE CORP (AL.N): committed to buy as many as 78 Boeing aircraft in a deal valued at $9.6 billion at list prices.

** AVIATION CAPITAL GROUP: order for 20 737 MAX 8 airplanes, valued at $2.34 billion at list prices.

** DHL: a $4.7 billion deal for four Boeing 777 Freighters, and purchase rights for seven additional freighters.

** GECAS: an agreement for 35 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters. The deal includes 20 firm orders and an option for 15 more. The deal for 35 aircraft would be worth around $3.6 billion at list prices. bit.ly/2mme2O5 bit.ly/2mme2O5)

** GOL AIRLINES: an order for 30 737 MAX 10 Airplanes, 15 MAX 8s. New agreement converts some MAX 8 orders to the larger MAX 10 model, adds 15 more jets. The deal for 45 aircraft would be worth $5.7 billion at current list prices.

** GOSHAWK AVIATION: an order for 20 737 MAX jets valued at $2.3 billion at current list prices

** JACKSON SQUARE AVIATION: a firm deal to buy 30 737 MAX 8 aircraft, valued at about $3.5 billion at list prices.

** JET AIRWAYS: ordered an additional 75 737 MAX 8 airplanes valued at $8.8 billion at current list prices.

** QATAR AIRWAYS: finalised an order for five 777 Freighters, valued at $1.7 billion at list prices.

** SEACONS TRADING: ordered a Boeing Business Jet MAX 7, worth $96 million based on current list prices.

** TAROM ROMANIAN AIR TRANSPORT: a $586 million order for five 737 MAX 8 airplanes.

** UNITED AIRLINES (UAL.N): expanded its commitment to the 787 Dreamliner programme with an order for four more 787-9 planes, worth about $1.1 billion according to current list prices. bit.ly/2NXKYJw

** UNDISCLOSED CUSTOMERS: sign commitments for 40 High-Capacity 737 MAX 8s, 53 MAX 8 Airplanes, worth nearly $11 billion at current list prices

** VIETJET VJC.HM: provisionally ordered 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets, worth about $12.7 billion at current list prices

** VISTARA: confirmed an order for six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with an option to buy four more. The deal for the 10 planes would be worth about $2.8 billion at list prices.

** VOLGA DNEPR: committed to buying 29 of Boeing’s 777 freighter aircraft and five of its 747-8 freighter, in a deal worth about $11.8 billion at list prices.